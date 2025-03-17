District attorney who served St. Mary Parish for a decade dies at 62

NEW IBERIA — Martin Bofill Duhè, the District Attorney representing St. Mary, Iberia and St. Martin Parishes, died over the weekend. He was 62.

Duhè died on Saturday surrounded by his family, a Pellerin Funeral Home obituary says.

Duhè started his career with the 16th District Attorney's office in 1993 prosecuting major felony crimes. By 2015, he was elected as the district's top prosecutor.

According to his obituary, Duhè was a member of multiple state organizations, including as a board member of the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association, a member of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment and Louisiana District Attorney Juvenile Justice task forces, as well as serving as the president of the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.

He received the Evangeline Area Boy Scout Council Iberia Parish Distinguished Citizen of the Year award in 2015, Chez Hope Peacemaker Award in 2017 and the Virginia Tyler Guillotte Award from the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

Duhè also enjoyed spending fall Saturday nights in Baton Rouge cheering for the LSU Tigers, his family wrote in an obituary.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church starting at 11 a.m., followed by his interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, and will continue Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.