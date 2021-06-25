District Attorney's office makes an effort to reduce stolen guns from cars

BATON ROUGE - Amid a record-breaking year for homicides, the District Attorney is making an effort to combat gun violence linked to stolen weapons.

"We're trying to bring more awareness to people to lock up their guns just around nine o'clock at night or around the time when people go to sleep," said Hillar Moore.

Videos will start showing up on social media next week promoting gun safety.

"Every night at around nine o'clock we will do something on Facebook or Twitter feed with a small video just reminding people, please lock up your car, take your gun out of your car," said Moore.

Moore added that of the nearly 2,000 cases he receives per year, 20 to 30 percent of the cases with stolen guns came from vehicle burglaries.