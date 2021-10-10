75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

District Attorney's Office holds record expungement and vaccination event

2 hours 21 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, October 10 2021 Oct 10, 2021 October 10, 2021 6:31 PM October 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The District Attorney's Office held a free vaccination event where residents could get their shot and have help filling out record expungement paperwork.

East Baton District Attorney Hillar Moore said members from his office, the Public Defenders Office and the Clerk of Court were helping fill out expungement paperwork Saturday afternoon at the Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Center.

To qualify for potential record expungement:
 - five years have passed since completing sentence for a misdemeanor
 - 10 years have passed since completing sentence for a felony

Moore said the event typically happens monthly at City Hall. He added that the office also helped fill out fee waiver forms for all who qualified.

Trending News

You can register for a community expungement event here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days