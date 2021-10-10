Latest Weather Blog
District Attorney's Office holds record expungement and vaccination event
BATON ROUGE - The District Attorney's Office held a free vaccination event where residents could get their shot and have help filling out record expungement paperwork.
East Baton District Attorney Hillar Moore said members from his office, the Public Defenders Office and the Clerk of Court were helping fill out expungement paperwork Saturday afternoon at the Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Center.
To qualify for potential record expungement:
- five years have passed since completing sentence for a misdemeanor
- 10 years have passed since completing sentence for a felony
Moore said the event typically happens monthly at City Hall. He added that the office also helped fill out fee waiver forms for all who qualified.
You can register for a community expungement event here.
