Louisiana Highway Safety Commission: Distracted driving costs money and lives in Louisiana

1 hour 38 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: De'Andre Smith

BATON ROUGE - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and to raise awareness about the issue, the Louisiana Department of Highway Safety Commission hosted a news conference.

Commissioner of Insurance Tim Temple, State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges, Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Joe Donahue and Stop Distractions CEO Jennifer Smith were all in attendance.

Commissioner Temple said one reason auto insurance rates are high in Louisiana is too many people use their cell phones while driving, leading to destructive crashes.

“My message is clear,” Commissioner Temple said. “Don’t use mobile phones or other electronic devices while driving.”

Gov. Jeff Landry earlier proclaimed April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Louisiana. 

