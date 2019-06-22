Dispute over truck driver's job ends in shooting, woman charged with attempted murder

SLIDELL - A woman faces an attempted murder charge after she fired a gun several times at people including a 1-year-old boy over a dispute involving a trucker's job and an 18-wheeler.

The incident happened around 2:30, Friday afternoon. Slidell police received severall 911 calls about a woman who was shooting at people in the parking lot of the Travel Centers of America. When officers arrived, they were told by victims that 32-year-old Natalie Williams tried to kill them after her fiance was fired from his job as truck driver.

Williams was confronted by the company owner after firing her fiance. An arguement then ensued at the time when Williams retrieved the gun and begain firing several rounds at the owner of the company. She then fired more round at the victim's truck where his fiance and 1-year-old son was inside. No one was hurt.

Slidell police arrested Williams, charging her with Attempted First Degree Murder.