Dispatcher arrested for using police database to access, sell private info
DESOTO PARISH - A police dispatcher was arrested Wednesday for unlawfully accessing sensitive information through private databases and selling it.
Further investigation confirmed Destiny Allen, 23, of Mansfield, was using the National Crime Information Center and the Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System to access private citizen's information, and then it to individuals outside of the criminal justice system for personal financial gain.
Allen was booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail and charged with malfeasance in office on Wednesday.
The investigation is still active.
