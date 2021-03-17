Disneyland to reopen April 30, says CEO Bob Chapek

ANAHEIM, California - After a nearly year-long closure, Disneyland is on the precipice of reopening its doors.

According to Variety, Mickey Mouse's California hangout is on track to receive visitors by April 30.

The news was announced by Disney CEO Bob Chapek during a Wednesday (March 17) morning interview.

But reopening doesn't mean the Aneheim-based theme park will see throngs of visitors bustling about as it has in years past. Health precautions related to the COVID-19 health crisis will still be in effect.

For this reason, the park will reopen with limited capacity in accord with state guidelines and only California residents will be allowed. In addition to this, visitors will be required to use a new reservation system

Variety notes that Disneyland Resort hotels are also reopening in phases with Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening on April 29 at limited capacity, and Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa inviting guests back on May 2. Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will remain closed until a later date.

While guests who visit Disneyland during its initial reopening may find the experience something of a departure from the park's normal state, they'll still have a host of attractions to choose from. For example, rides like the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the Incredicoaster and Peter Pan’s Flight will all reopen, the company announced in a blog post, and the new Fantasyland – Snow White’s Enchanted Wish attraction will also open for the first time.

Marvel fans, however, will have to wait on the newly developed Avengers Campus, as it isn't open just yet.

The company anticipates that more than 10,000 Disneyland employees will be recalled to work.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”