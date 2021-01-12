Disneyland to be used as first large-scale vaccination site in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY - As the coronavirus death toll reaches 30,000 and cases spike to an all-time high in California, Disneyland will soon convert its theme park into a vaccination super site.

County officials announced Disneyland to be one of the five mass vaccination sites in OC on Monday, Jan. 11.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD (point-of-dispensing) site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” acting Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do said in a news release.

Details of how or where on the vaccination distribution will be set up on Disneyland’s property have not yet been released, but in the news release, the company said operations would begin later in the week by appointment only.

Those who live or work in Orange County and are eligible based on the state’s priority list will be able to sign up for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, the state remained in the highest priority phase of inoculations, which target people working in health care, including hospital, lab and pharmacy employees, paramedics and EMTs, home health aides, as well as long-term care facility residents and workers.

“Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the city of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat COVID-19,” Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said. “After a year in which so many in our community have faced unprecedented hardship and uncertainty, there is now reason for optimism with the administration of a vaccine.”

Other large-scale vaccination sites will be placed in baseball stadiums, fairgrounds, and arenas in the area. This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom pledged one million shots to be administered this week, which was twice the number that has been completed thus far.