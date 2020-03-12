79°
Disneyland closes due to coronavirus concerns

1 hour 14 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 3:38 PM March 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CALIFORNIA - Disneyland announced it will shut down due to the coronvirus.

In a statement, the company said there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Disneyland resorts, but the park is closing on March 14 and will remain closed until the end of the month. Disney is providing refunds.

