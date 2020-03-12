Disney theme parks and cruise line close due to coronavirus concerns

Disney theme parks and cruises have been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday, the company announced the closures online, explaining while there are no reported cases of COVID-19 at any of their parks or on their cruise ships, they are taking "an abundance of caution in the best interest of their guests and employees."

Disneyland Park and Disney Adventure Park in California, Disney World flagship parks in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris will close. Disney's California theme parks will close March 14 through the end of the month, the rest will close on March 15 through the end of the month.

In addition to Disney theme parks, Disney Cruise Line is suspending all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.

The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.

"The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open," representatives said in a statement.

Disney will be providing refunds for those who have already purchased their tickets during the closure.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period," Disney Parks said in a statement.