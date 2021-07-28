79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney to require face masks again regardless of vaccination status

2 hours 9 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 28 2021 Jul 28, 2021 July 28, 2021 9:50 PM July 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: Disney World website

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amid a fourth wave of the coronavirus, Disney World in Orlando is reinstating its mask guidelines to protect guests and staff. 

The updated guidelines were posted to the theme park's website Wednesday as surging numbers potentially threaten their ability to stay open.

"While face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, they are now optional in most areas for Guests who are fully vaccinated. While we do not require proof of vaccination, we expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation except ferry boats."

Face coverings should be made of two layers of breathable material and secured comfortably around the face while allowing the person to remain hands-free. Children 2 years and under do not have to wear a mask. 

Trending News

You can read the full updated guidelines and health recommendations here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days