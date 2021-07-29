Disney to require face masks again regardless of vaccination status

Photo: Disney World website

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amid a fourth wave of the coronavirus, Disney World in Orlando is reinstating its mask guidelines to protect guests and staff.

The updated guidelines were posted to the theme park's website Wednesday as surging numbers potentially threaten their ability to stay open.

"While face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, they are now optional in most areas for Guests who are fully vaccinated. While we do not require proof of vaccination, we expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation except ferry boats."

Face coverings should be made of two layers of breathable material and secured comfortably around the face while allowing the person to remain hands-free. Children 2 years and under do not have to wear a mask.

You can read the full updated guidelines and health recommendations here.