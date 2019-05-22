81°
Disney strikes deal with Comcast, takes full control of Hulu
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - Disney has struck a deal with Comcast that gives it full control of streaming service Hulu. Disney gets full operational control of Hulu immediately.
The companies said Tuesday that as early as January 2024 Comcast can require Disney to buy NBCUniversal's 33 percent interest in Hulu and Disney can require NBCUniversal to sell that stake to Disney for its fair market value at that future time. Disney has guaranteed a sale price that represents a minimum total equity value of $27.5 billion.
The Walt Disney Co. and Comcast Corp. have also agreed to fund Hulu's recent purchase of AT&T Inc.'s 9.5% interest in Hulu.
