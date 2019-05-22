81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney strikes deal with Comcast, takes full control of Hulu

1 week 23 hours 29 minutes ago Tuesday, May 14 2019 May 14, 2019 May 14, 2019 9:54 AM May 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - Disney has struck a deal with Comcast that gives it full control of streaming service Hulu. Disney gets full operational control of Hulu immediately.

The companies said Tuesday that as early as January 2024 Comcast can require Disney to buy NBCUniversal's 33 percent interest in Hulu and Disney can require NBCUniversal to sell that stake to Disney for its fair market value at that future time. Disney has guaranteed a sale price that represents a minimum total equity value of $27.5 billion.

The Walt Disney Co. and Comcast Corp. have also agreed to fund Hulu's recent purchase of AT&T Inc.'s 9.5% interest in Hulu.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days