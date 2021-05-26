Disney parks in California to start allowing out-of-state guests again

CALIFORNIA - Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are opening themselves back up to guests from out of state for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the parks will start admitting visitors outside of California on June 15. This is the same day the state is planning to roll back some of its coronavirus business restrictions. Guests will still be required to wear masks within the parks.

Disneyland and California Adventure opened back up to California residents on April 30 of this year. They were then quietly opened up to fully vaccinated out-of-state visitors a few weeks later.

Tickets and reservations are available now.