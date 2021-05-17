Disney movie set to start filming in Baton Rouge soon

BATON ROUGE - A feature film produced by Walt Disney Studios will begin filming shortly in the capital area.

The film, titled "Crater", will debut on Disney+ and has an estimated budget of about $40 million. A statement from Celtic Studios, where the movie is slated to film, said the project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents, with production plans calling for 325 crew members and 400 extras.

Portions of the production will also be filmed on location in other parts of the capital region.

The movie, described as a "futuristic teen adventure," will be directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, known for his work on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." It will star McKenna Grace, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong and Thomas Boyce.

The film is among the first to film in Louisiana after the coronavirus pandemic shut down productions nationwide last year. More than a dozen film and TV projects are in production or pre-production across the state at this time.