Disney introduces new free website to entertain families during quarantine

As if Disney Plus isn't enough to keep people entertained while being stuck at home, Disney says the company is launching a new free website to help pass the time.

DisneyMagicMoments.com will be a home for some of the companies best content, stories, and resources available for kids, families, and fans to enjoy.

The company says people can expect content from Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, as well as Walt Disney Amimation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Park and more.