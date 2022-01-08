63°
Disney drops YouTube's PewDiePie over offensive videos

4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, February 14 2017 Feb 14, 2017 February 14, 2017 11:29 AM February 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - YouTube star Felix Kjellberg, who goes by the name PewDiePie online, has been dropped from Disney's Maker Studios and YouTube has cancelled his reality series following a Wall Street Journal report that he made anti-Semitic videos.

Kjellberg has amassed more than 53 million subscribers to his YouTube account and his videos routinely receive millions of views.

Maker Studios says in a statement that Kjellberg has built his following by being "provocative and irreverent," but "clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate."

YouTube tells The Wrap that it's cancelling the release of 'Scare PewDiePie' Season 2 and dropping his channel from Google Preferred.

Kjellberg said in a Tumblr post Sunday that his content is entertainment and he didn't mean any offense. He says he doesn't support "hate-based groups."

Kjellberg didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

