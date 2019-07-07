81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney Channel Star, Cameron Boyce, dead at 20 years old

1 hour 15 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 July 07, 2019 10:35 AM July 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

Disney channel star, Cameron Boyce, has died at the age of 20 years old. 

His family confirmed his death Saturday. They said the cause was due to an ongoing medical condition. 

The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show "Jessie", and the movie "Descendants".

A Disney spokesperson described him as an "incredibly talented performer and remarkably caring and thoughtful person".

Boyce was set to appear in the new HBO comedy series "Mrs. Fletcher," set to release this fall.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days