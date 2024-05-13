76°
Disney announces opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World in Orlando

Monday, May 13 2024
Source: ABC News
By: Sarah Lawrence

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to attend a one-of-a-kind celebration with Princess Tiana in Disney's newest attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, set to open next month!

"You’ll join Princess Tiana on an adventure through the bayou as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome," read a Disney Parks blog post describing the brand-new attraction. The ride, which is replacing Splash Mountain after it closed in May 2023, will feature music new and old.

The "Princess and the Frog"-themed ride is set to open on June 28. 

