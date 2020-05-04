Disney announces new Star Wars content including new film in the works

As if Star Wars fans needed anymore reason to celebrate May 4th, Walt Disney Studios announced that a new Star Wars movie is in the works and will be directed by Taika Waititi.

Waititi recently won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for "JoJo Rabbit" and directed the first season finale of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.

Another untitled Star Wars series is also in the works for Disney+, with Leslye Headland at the helm as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

The two projects are part of a growing list of new Star Wars content at Disney. Currently, "The Mandalorian" is currently in post-production of Season 2.