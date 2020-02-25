Disney adds 'Impossible' products to its menus

Vegetarians who visit the happiest place on earth will have yet another menu option available to choose from.

Disney and Impossible Foods, which create and sell plant-based meat designed to look, taste, and cook like the real thing, have struck a deal that makes Impossible the preferred plant-based burger of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line.

According to CNN, last year, Disney announced that it was adding hundreds of vegan options across its menus. Now, the company is planning to add Impossible-branded items to the mix — giving park visitors even more choices.

The Impossible Burger is now available at Tony's Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort and will be available this spring at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort, among other restaurants. It's not clear how many restaurants will ultimately serve

Impossible-branded items. Disney will showcase some Impossible items at the California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at the end of the month.