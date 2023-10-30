Disgraced EBR school teacher wanted by deputies on felony charges

BATON ROUGE - Disgraced East Baton Rouge school employee Justin Broussard is now wanted by East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies, accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit was first to break the news of Broussard's arrest warrant over the weekend. Broussard is wanted on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation and obstruction of justice.

Two months ago, WBRZ was first to interview two different mothers who both alleged that Broussard groomed their sons. One pulled her child out of the school where he worked. The second wound up talking to Broussard himself and telling him to stay away from her son.

"I talked to Justin Broussard himself in 2022," one mom said. "I let him know I don't like what's going on between you and my son. He said he would leave my son alone, and he didn't."

Warrants show Broussard took the juvenile to get a tattoo without his mother's permission. He also demanded sexually explicit photos and videos from the teen, who complied according to detectives.

When the heat was turned up on Broussard, he wound up telling the juvenile to provide a false statement so he could stay out of trouble.

"Nobody believed my son," another mom said. "To be honest, they protected the adult more than they protected the child."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office believes Broussard could be in either Baton Rouge, Lafayette or Lake Charles.