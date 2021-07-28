Disgraced contractor sues state board that revoked his license

BATON ROUGE - Coastal Bridge LLC, owned by disgraced contractor Kelly Sills, filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors accusing them of abusing their discretion after the board voted to revoke Sills' license two weeks ago.

Sills has been the focus of numerous WBRZ Investigative Unit stories after he defaulted on road projects, didn't pay his employees' health insurance premiums and was behind on bills.

In the lawsuit filed this week against the Louisiana Board of Contractors, Coastal Bridge alleges, "the actions of the Board show they have exceeded their authority, abused their discretion, and deprived Coastal of due process by revoking Coastal's licenses and forcing Coastal to provide detailed financial statements and analysis which are not required for application of renewal of a contractor's license."

The lawsuit also states that the revocation of the license prevents Coastal from continuing to perform work on seven projects totaling $9 million in work and creating uncertainty for Coastal's ability to retain its 23 employees.

"It's a move that's anticipated," said Brad Hassert, Compliance Director for the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors. "They have a lot of money at stake and a lot of employees that Coastal is trying to keep employed."

Hassert said the decision by the board to revoke the license was made after careful consideration.

"We are looking forward to our day in court to support our allegations and our findings and we believe we have the evidence to move forward with that case," Hassert said.

Attempts to reach Coastal's attorneys were not successful.