Discovery Channel premiering documentary on Cajun Navy rescues later this month

Photo: Cajun Navy 2016

After years of helping those affected by natural disasters, volunteers with the Cajun Navy 2016 will be featured in a nationally-televised documentary.

Members of the volunteer group that came to the aid of countless people during the 2016 floods in southeast Louisiana and Hurricane Harvey in south Texas are set to appear in the made-for-tv special. Last year, volunteers flocked to the Carolinas to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

"Cajun Navy" will air on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. on July 23.

The documentary will share stories of people who helped rescue victims during Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Florence, and Michael.