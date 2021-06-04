Disaster recovery resource fair to be held in Ascension Nov. 12

ASCENSION – A resource fair for disaster recovery will be held in Ascension Parish for homeowners and renters who were impacted by the August flood.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Trade Mart Building at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, located at 9039 South St. Landry Avenue.

The fair will feature one-stop shopping for information and resources from federal, state, local and not-for-profit agencies to help residents in their recovery efforts. Those who attend will find information on the Shelter at Home program, flood insurance, foreclosure prevention, title issues and successions, disaster tax relief, loans, unemployment, housing counseling and legal services.

The event is free and open to the public. The fair is being hosted by the Ascension Parish Government, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Sign language interpreters, along will Spanish and Vietnamese translators will be available.

For more information, call 225-450-1009.