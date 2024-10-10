87°
Disaster recovery centers in two parishes to relocate
BATON ROUGE - The disaster recovery centers stations in Ascension and St. John the Baptist Parishes will close Friday and relocate before they reopen next week.
The center at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville will close 5 p.m. on Friday and reopen on Oct. 15 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The center at the Reserve Library in Reserve will close and reopen on Oct. 16 at the Westbank Library in Edgard.
Residents in all nine parishes can visit any DRC to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit the center.
