Latest Weather Blog
Disaster loans available for Louisiana parishes hit by Barry
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana businesses and homeowners with damage from Hurricane Barry are eligible for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The state homeland security office announced Thursday that the SBA approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for the aid.
The low-interest federal disaster loans will be available in 18 parishes: Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, La Salle, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Vernon and West Feliciana.
The SBA says its disaster loans are available in those parishes to businesses, most nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters with property damage from Barry.
Deadlines to apply are Nov. 12 for property damage and June 11 for economic injury. Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City on July 13 as a Category 1 storm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After Wednesday meeting vote on St. George pension payments pushed back again
-
Debate continues on construction of concrete plant dormitory in Watson
-
Residents in flood-prone neighborhood get sneak peek at new location
-
Vote on St. George pension payments pushed back again
-
Man accused of taking school buses on late-night joyride now in custody
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU