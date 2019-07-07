95°
Disagreement on hotel proposal for Fontainebleau state park

Sunday, July 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana Northshore

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A dispute is developing in Louisiana over whether a hotel and conference center should be developed at a state park.
 
A study paid for by the St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission says the project should be built at Fontainebleau State Park near Mandeville.
 
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the proposed lodge and conference center would offer views of Lake Pontchartrain. It is projected to generate $1.8 million in cash flow in 2021, its first year. That's projected to grow to nearly $2.3 million by 2025.
 
Critics of the plan say it will draw commerce away from existing businesses in Slidell and Covington. They also question the need for more revenue at a park that they said brings in $1.3 million a year, with expenses of $1.2 million.

