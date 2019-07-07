Latest Weather Blog
Disagreement on hotel proposal for Fontainebleau state park
COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A dispute is developing in Louisiana over whether a hotel and conference center should be developed at a state park.
A study paid for by the St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission says the project should be built at Fontainebleau State Park near Mandeville.
The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the proposed lodge and conference center would offer views of Lake Pontchartrain. It is projected to generate $1.8 million in cash flow in 2021, its first year. That's projected to grow to nearly $2.3 million by 2025.
Critics of the plan say it will draw commerce away from existing businesses in Slidell and Covington. They also question the need for more revenue at a park that they said brings in $1.3 million a year, with expenses of $1.2 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Condolences sent out to three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Alligator spotted by levee downtown
-
Baton Rouge resident finds mysterious, seemingly decades-old photo in mailbox
-
Continuing coverage: Three LSU grads killed in Bahamas helicopter crash
-
Local model wins Sports Illustrated 'Rookie of the Year'