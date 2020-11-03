48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disabled woman rescued after tornado moves mobile home

5 years 1 week 2 days ago Sunday, October 25 2015 Oct 25, 2015 October 25, 2015 4:30 PM October 25, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP

NEW ORLEANS - The St. Charles Parish emergency preparedness director says a disabled elderly woman had to be rescued after a tornado knocked her trailer home in St. Rose off its moorings.

Ron Perry says she appeared to have discomfort but did not appear to be injured. Perry says the small tornado hit as the remnants of Hurricane Patricia swept across Louisiana and south Mississippi.
    
National Weather Service meteorologist Danielle Manning says some areas southwest of Lake Pontchartrain had more than 6 inches of rain by midafternoon Sunday, and were expected to get more through Monday. Parts of coastal Mississippi had up to 5 inches, up to 7 expected through Monday.
    
Meteorologist Donald Jones says southwest Louisiana got 3 to 4 inches, with a total of 4 to 5 expected by Monday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days