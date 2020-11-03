Disabled woman rescued after tornado moves mobile home

NEW ORLEANS - The St. Charles Parish emergency preparedness director says a disabled elderly woman had to be rescued after a tornado knocked her trailer home in St. Rose off its moorings.

Ron Perry says she appeared to have discomfort but did not appear to be injured. Perry says the small tornado hit as the remnants of Hurricane Patricia swept across Louisiana and south Mississippi.



National Weather Service meteorologist Danielle Manning says some areas southwest of Lake Pontchartrain had more than 6 inches of rain by midafternoon Sunday, and were expected to get more through Monday. Parts of coastal Mississippi had up to 5 inches, up to 7 expected through Monday.



Meteorologist Donald Jones says southwest Louisiana got 3 to 4 inches, with a total of 4 to 5 expected by Monday night.