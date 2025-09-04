92°
Disabled hunters approved for any legal weapon during primitive weapon deer seasons this fall

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission on Thursday approved an emergency declaration that allows any disabled veteran to use any legal weapon during the upcoming deer seasons for those with primitive weapons.

The panel voted Thursday.

The primitive weapons season opens Oct. 11 in areas 3, 7, 8 and 10 — or roughly an area southwest of a line from Leesville to Morgan City. It opens in northwestern and north central Louisiana on Oct. 18, which is Area 2, and in all other areas of the state on Nov. 8.

