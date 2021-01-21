61°
Dirk Ricks fathering a winning tradition at Jehovah Jireh with son JP

Wednesday, January 20 2021
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Winners of three straight state titles, Jehovah-Jireh is led by the father-son duo of Dirk and JP Ricks. Don't think that just because he has a son on the team that there will be preferential treatment handed out. JP is the Warriors' leading scorer averaging 30 points a game.

