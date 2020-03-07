Latest Weather Blog
Director of municipal retirees' system put on paid leave
BATON ROUGE - The director the Municipal Employees Retirement System of Louisiana has been put on paid leave after the disclosure that law enforcement officers are investigating possible document tampering.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that the system's board was told Friday that director Robert Rust spent three weeks removing from his office a number of receipts that are part of a Louisiana Legislative Auditor investigation into spending.
Charges on a system credit card that Rust controlled include questionable expenditures the past several years, including out-of-state trips and thousands of dollars spent over two dinners at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Baton Rouge.
The 8,000-member municipal system is one of three statewide organizations that oversee the retirement funds of public employees.
State Treasurer John Kennedy says the municipal system has an $80 million deficit.