Diocese of BR's Child Nutrition Program distributes meals throughout July

BATON ROUGE - The Child Nutrition Program of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will continue to serve meals Monday through Friday during the month of July at the times and locations listed below.

The organization issued this announcement Wednesday, stating, "This is especially important because it's possible some other providers have discontinued distribution of meals effective June 30. Thank you for any assistance you can give us to assure that all children through 18 years of age, regardless of faith or school affiliation, are eligible for these meals."

Those who pick up meals for children should keep in mind that:

-Meals will be distributed on a first-come/first-served basis.

-Drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites. However, walk-up service will also be available, but all should maintain proper social distancing.

-At least one (1) child must be present in order to receive a meal package. If additional meal packages are needed, the parent/guardian must print and complete the "Parent Pickup Form" and bring it with them to the meal distribution site. Forms will also be available at each site.

Click here for more information on the Diocese of Baton Rouge.