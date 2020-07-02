Diocese of BR: Fr. George Gensler added to list of credible accusations of sexual abuse by clergy

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge reports that the diocesan list has added a new name to its list of credible accusations of sexual abuse by clergy.

The following individual has been added to reflect the recent receipt of additional allegations:

Fr. George Gensler

Dates of Abuse: Late 1970s and between 1984-1998

Dates Reports Received: 2/6/1994, 10/26/2018, 2/5/2020 and 2/7/2020

Gensler was incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1978 and over the years, was assigned to Our Lady of Mercy in Baton Rouge, St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary in Baton Rouge, and St. Anthony of Padua in Darrow.

According to the updated list, more than one accusation of sexual abuse has been made against him.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge issued a statement regarding the update Wednesday evening, saying that all known or suspected sexual or other abuse of children or vulnerable adults should be reported immediately to local law enforcement officials or to the Department of Children and Family Services at tel. (855) 452-5437.

Allegations of such abuse involving clergy or other representatives of the Church should also be reported to Amy Cordon, the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at tel. (225) 242-0250.

The updated list can be accessed on the diocesan website at http://diobr.org/about-our-diocese/accused-clergy-list.