Diocese of Baton Rouge to donate gas cards for health care workers

BATON ROUGE - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge launched its "Catholic Charities Care Cards" initiative, which donates $10,000 of gasoline cards to health care professionals who are handling the COVID-19 crisis.

The agency has initially dedicated $10,000 of cards earmarked for distribution after disasters which in the past helped evacuees or sheltered families return home.

“These workers are putting themselves at risk to protect the rest of us. We hope this action not only helps financially, but shows our thanksgiving for their tireless work,” said Executive Director, David C. Aguillard.

Healthcare managers or executives who wish to distribute the cards to their employees are asked to email for information at CareCards@CatholicCharitiesBR.org. Aguilard said that since the agency is working remotely, this is the only way they can respond to inquiries.

The Care Cards are for use by front-line workers currently earning 100% or less of the Area Median Income, about $78,000 for a family of four in the Baton Rouge area. The agency expanded its usual guidelines to adapt to the changes brought forth by the pandemic.