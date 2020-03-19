81°
Diocese of Baton Rouge offering free meals to students
BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program will hand out free breakfast and lunch starting Thursday, March 19.
The pickup service is for all students in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Independence. This service includes all students 18 years old & younger regardless of school enrollment.
The drive-thru meal service will be provided only on the weekdays from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
The service will be operating till April 9, 2020.
Breakfasts and hot lunches will be served at these sites on a first-come/first-served basis:
ASCENSION PARISH
St. John Primary
37407 Duplessis Rd.
Prairieville, LA 70769
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Mater Dolorosa
200 Pine St.
Independence, LA 70443
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Most Blessed Sacrament
8033 Baringer Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Redemptorist St Gerard / Cristo Rey H.S.
3655 St. Gerard Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
St. Aloysius
4001 Mimosa St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
St. Francis Xavier
1150 S. Twelfth St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
St. Jean Vianney
16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
St. Thomas More
11400 Sherbrook Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70815