Diocese of Baton Rouge offering free meals to students

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program will hand out free breakfast and lunch starting Thursday, March 19.

The pickup service is for all students in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Independence. This service includes all students 18 years old & younger regardless of school enrollment.

The drive-thru meal service will be provided only on the weekdays from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

The service will be operating till April 9, 2020.

Breakfasts and hot lunches will be served at these sites on a first-come/first-served basis:

ASCENSION PARISH

St. John Primary

37407 Duplessis Rd.

Prairieville, LA 70769

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Mater Dolorosa

200 Pine St.

Independence, LA 70443

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Most Blessed Sacrament

8033 Baringer Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Redemptorist St Gerard / Cristo Rey H.S.

3655 St. Gerard Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

St. Aloysius

4001 Mimosa St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

St. Francis Xavier

1150 S. Twelfth St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

St. Jean Vianney

16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

St. Thomas More

11400 Sherbrook Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70815