Diocese of Baton Rouge offering assistance to Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge is teaming up with other dioceses, groups, and individuals to offer assistance to those effected by Hurricane Laura.

Contributions to the Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief Fund can be made through the Diocese of Baton Rouge's website. Each contribution will go towards relief efforts and to victims impacted by the storm.

Over the next two weekends, special collections will be held through various locations that will also go towards the relief efforts.

More information can be found on the Diocese website.