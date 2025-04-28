82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Diocese of Baton Rouge launches new program to help feed community

2 hours 42 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 4:46 PM April 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jayda Morris
Photo: Faith-Full Food Program on ccdiobr.org

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Diocese has launched a new program where volunteers pick up leftover food from retail stores and redistribute it to people in the community in need. 

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) has partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to launch the initiative, called the Faith-Full Food Program,

“There’s no better way to support our community than by distributing to those in need of food that would otherwise go to waste,” said CCDBR executive director Stephanie Sterling. “I’m incredibly proud that we can be a part of this important initiative and work alongside our community partners to ensure this food gets to those who need it most.”

Trending News

For more information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days