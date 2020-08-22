79°
Diocese of Baton Rouge cancels classes until next Monday due to tropical storms

53 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 August 22, 2020 8:56 PM August 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced that all Catholic schools under the Diocese will be closed until Monday, August 31.

The Diocese announced on Saturday that all schools will be closed for all of next week due to expected heavy rainfall.

The office emailed out a statement in regards to the closure:  

Dear Media Colleagues,
 
It is expected that two weather systems (tropical storms and/or hurricanes) will affect South Louisiana during this week.  The current forecast indicates that TS Marco will affect our area beginning mid-day on Monday, and TS Laura may affect our area beginning on Wednesday.  If both systems land on the Louisiana coast, our area will be affected for several days.
 
In the interest of everyone’s safety, both during and after the storms, Catholic schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will be closed for the entire week (August 24 – 28), with classes resuming on Monday, August 31.  Principals will communicate directly with parents about any changes or updates in schedule for students.
 
We continue to pray for the safety of all during this weather event. 

 

Many thanks,

 

Dan

