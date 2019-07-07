Diocese of Baton Rouge adds names to clergy abuse list

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- The Diocese of Baton Rouge has added names to the Clergy Abuse List.

The names added to this list did not have reports of abuse in Baton Rouge but have in other cities like Jackson and Lafayette.

“Father Joseph Israel Guidry, SVD, was reported on the Diocese of Jackson abuse list. Fr. Robert Limoges was reported on the Diocese of Lafayette abuse list."

Anyone with reports of child abuse is asked to call the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-452-5437. Any allegations of sexual abuse regarding children or vulnerable adults involving clergy or representatives of the church can be reported to Amy Cordon, the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 225-242-0250.

The updated list can be found here.