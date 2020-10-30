64°
Diners shaken after vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area along Perkins Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a group of people dining outside Friday afternoon walked away with only minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their table. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Overpass Merchant on Perkins Road. Police said multiple people were hit but no one was seriously hurt.

It's still unclear what caused the driver to crash into the diners.

