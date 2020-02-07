Dillard University evacuated due to gas leak

Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS - On Friday morning, several halls at Dillard University were evacuated due a "major gas leak" that was reported on campus.

Dillard University Police Department tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m. and over an hour later reported that the leak was contained and no longer a threat.

Tweets indicate that the leak was a result of a contractor accidentally striking a gas line while working on campus.

The gas leak is contained and no longer a threat to public safety. All is clear to return to all buildings . Repairs are happening now. — Dillard Univ. Police (@DUPD_du1869) February 7, 2020

Major gas leak on campus in the Duicef curve near Kearny Hall! A gas line was Struck accidentally by a contractor working on campus . Evacuation in iprogress in the area of Kearny, Dent , Ducief and Camphor Hall. A perimeter has been established and no vehicles allowed in area. — Dillard Univ. Police (@DUPD_du1869) February 7, 2020

According to WWL-TV the New Orleans Fire Department and a hazard mitigation team from Entergy responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear how many students were evacuated.