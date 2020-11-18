Dilapidated Rockefeller Center Christmas tree hailed as fitting symbol of 2020

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

MANHATTAN, New York - Every year the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands tall in New York City's Midtown Manhattan as a symbolic icon of the holiday season.

But this year, the oddly weak and balding 75ft Norway spruce that graces the Christmas tree's usual position is - in the opinion of many onlookers - a fitting symbol of the entire year.

Many felt the tree's appearance was an appropriate reflection of the state of the nation following an eleven months rocked by a record-breaking hurricane season, devastating wildfires, an alarming amount of earthquakes and typhoons, and a deadly viral pandemic.

Onlookers took to social media to comment on the tree's ironically shabby appearance.

This is honestly the perfect Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2020. Embrace the decay. pic.twitter.com/03bZeOWvBa — brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) November 18, 2020

Even the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is tired of 2020.#ThisTreeSuckspic.twitter.com/gV1G55StHi — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 18, 2020

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

According to the BBC, the tree is scheduled to be decorated in the coming weeks, and the lights will be switched on at a ceremony early next month.



