Different look inside LSU classrooms as students prepare for fall return

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University is making preparations for 30-thousand students to return to class in the coming weeks.

"We've been consulting CDC guidelines, we've been working with the state, and talked to the fire marshal so I feel confident," LSU interim president Tom Galligan said.

Auditoriums are now cut down to fifty percent capacity with every other seat zip-tied off. The more than 400 classrooms have sanitization stations, cleaning wipes for students to use, and plexiglass barriers between teachers and students.

"Every classroom will have a plexiglass shield in it so the faculty member can be behind the shield when he or she is teaching or before or after class if a student comes up with a question they can meet with the plexiglass shield between them so it's additional safety," Galligan said.

Since March, Covid-19 related expenses are in the millions and Galligan said the university's expense is at 12 million. There is no guarantee the money will be refunded.