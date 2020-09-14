Different look for fans as Saints kick off 2020 season amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Sports fans gathered to watch the Saints' first football game of the season during the pandemic on football Sunday.

"We just got out of the house and we're coming to watch the Saints game," Linnea Niquiporo said.

Niquiporo and several of her friends met at Tiger Paw Grill & Daiquiris located on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge to see the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The eatery and sports bar is now limited to 75 percent capacity under phase 3 guidelines.

"Normally on a Sunday, before the pandemic, we're normally packed. When I say packed for a Saints game, you couldn't get a seat here," said Edward Parker, a longtime Tiger Paw employee.

With the bar half-full, many patrons in the building were not concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

"I don't think the coronavirus, in the middle of summer is something people have to worry about," Tiger Paw regular Billy Stevens said.

Die-hard Saints fans at the bar said they are going to root on their team, pandemic or not.

"It's kinda crazy though. This is my normal bar so why not come back to my normal bar and hang out,' said Johnny Jones, another regular.

Jones and the rest of the patrons at Tiger Paw weren't disappointed. The Saints took the win over the Buccaneers who were led by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.