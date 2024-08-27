94°
George O'Neal Rd and Coursey Blvd intersection reopened after massive diesel spill
BATON ROUGE— The intersection of George O'Neal Road and Coursey Boulevard is now reopened after emergency officials cleaned a large diesel spill.
St. George Fire Department officials say 55 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway just before 9 a.m. It was cleared just before noon.
