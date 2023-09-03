Diesel spill at gas station causes mess at Baton Rouge intersection

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters spent part of Sunday cleaning up a diesel spill that caused problems at an intersection.

The incident happened about 10 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of South Sherwood Forest Blvd. and North Harrell's Ferry Road.

The spill was contained, and the fire department said there was no danger to the public.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the cleanup took place.

An assessment will determine potential environmental impact.