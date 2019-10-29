"Didn't even take one step", Veteran angry at postal worker's attempt to deliver his medicine

PRAIRIEVILLE – A veteran went through the weekend without his much-needed pain medication. It was never delivered to him in Prairieville even though the Post Office claims they tried.

“They didn't even take one step,” said Charles Palmer.

Palmer was home all day Saturday expecting his package. Since it contained his medicine that he takes twice a day for joint pain relief, he knew he would have to sign for it before it could be handed over. Instead, he got a non-delivery notice.

“I saw the time that they attempted to deliver was at 12:28 p.m. So I went to our security camera footage and saw that the person didn't even get out of the car,” said Palmer.

Palmer was relying on getting his medicine. He was prescribed it after serving in the Air Force.

“It’s very, very painful when you don't have that medicine,” said Palmer.

After seeing why he reportedly didn't get his package, Palmer said he reported it to the Prairieville Post Office. He had to pick up his medicine himself Monday morning.

“I was just astonished that they said they attempted to deliver. They didn't knock on the door, didn't ring the doorbell and knowing that it was my medication that I have been waiting to have delivered from my pharmacy it made me really angry.”

The Post Office told Palmer they would look into the incident. A spokesperson also told WBRZ they would look into it.