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Dice game argument ends in shooting of 18-year-old in Hammond

1 decade 1 month 9 hours ago Friday, February 12 2016 Feb 12, 2016 February 12, 2016 1:28 PM February 12, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues
Image: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

HAMMOND - Sheriff’s deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say they arrested a man wanted in connection with shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Mardi Gras day after an argument broke out during a dice game in Hammond.

18-year-old Jervarion Smith, of Hammond, was charged with aggravated second degree battery after he turned himself in to authorities Friday,

Deputies said they responded to the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex on Rufus Bankston Road at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds to the leg.

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The witness told detectives that a game of dice had ended in a fight that escalated to the point where Smith allegedly drew a black semi-automatic gun and fired several shots, striking the victim twice. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

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