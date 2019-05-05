Diana Ross says she felt "violated" by TSA at New Orleans airport

Photo: Vanity Fair

NEW ORLEANS- Motown Records legend Diana Ross says TSA made her want to cry at the New Orleans airport.

Ross says that she felt "violated" by the way a female TSA agent intimately patted her down at the security checkpoint.

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Ross apparently flew out of New Orleans via Delta early Sunday morning.

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

According to Nola.com, TSA realeased this statement Sunday.

"TSA is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy. TSA is aware of concerns presented by Diana Ross about her screening experience at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport this morning."

Ross performed at the New Orleans Jazz Fest Saturday night where she showcased songs from throughout her iconic career.